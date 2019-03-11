27 protesters arrested after controversial deportation have cases continued

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 27 people arrested while protesting the deportation of Samuel Oliver-Bruno made a brief court appearance Monday.
The protesters had their cases continued until April 22.
Officials in Morrisville arrested Bruno, who was an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, in November 2018.
Protesters surrounded the ICE van after the plain clothes immigration officials took the Bruno into custody at the Citywell United Methodist Church, where he had had received sanctuary for nearly a year. The 47-year-old, now a husband and father. lived in the US for 20 years. He has since been deported.
Morrisville Police Department said even though the protesters were peaceful, they were arrested because they refused to let the ICE vehicle pass.
After Monday's court hearing, Bruno's supporters held a news conference where they demanded the Wake County District Attorney drop all charges against them.
"We are here hopeful that folks will pay attention and see that what our government is doing through ICE is violence in our communities," Citywell United Methodist Church pastor Cleve May said.
