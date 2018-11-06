POLITICS

Midterm elections bring out record voters in North Carolina

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. but midterm elections are already shaping up to be historic.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
As of 3:30 Saturday afternoon, more than 2 million people in North Carolina already voted ahead of Nov. 6, the State Board of Elections & Ethics Enforcement reported.


That's more than a quarter of the state's 7 million registered voters -- a 73 percent increase in early voting compared to midterm elections in 2014.

Local officials are trying to make it easier for those who haven't cast their ballot to come to get to the polls.

Buses in Raleigh will be free Tuesday after city council approved a free day of rides on the GoRaleigh buses for Election Day.

Durham residents will also have the option to ride GoDurham for free.

The polls will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Remember, as long as you're in line by that time, you will be able to vote.
