3 North Carolina sheriffs to speak against controversial immigration bill

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The controversy surrounding House Bill 370, also known as the "show me your papers" bill, continues.
On Wednesday, several law enforcement leaders will stand together to oppose the bill at a news conference.
Last week, the North Carolina Sheriff's Association reversed its position on the controversial immigration bill after it was updated to address concerns voiced by the association.
The bill would force local law enforcement to check if a prisoner is a legal resident when someone is charged with a crime.
Along with Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, sheriffs Garry McFadden from Mecklenburg County and Quentin Miller from Buncombe County will speak in opposition of the bill.
Other activist groups will also be there.
If it were to pass and a sheriff did not comply, they could lose their seat.
The news conference begins at noon.
