Across party lines, all five of North Carolina's former living governors will join forces to fight back against constitutional amendments that could appear on the ballot in November.If passed, the proposed amendments would essentially take power away from the governor and give it to the legislature.The governor would lose the power to fill judicial vacancies and make appointments to certain commissions.Former Republican Governor Jim Martin is behind the event.He, along with Governor Pat McCrory, Mike Easley, Bev Perdue, and Jim Hunt, have all spoken publicly against the two amendments.The five former governors will now join together in what Martin is calling a historic event for North Carolina.Current Governor Roy Cooper will not be there; however, he did file a lawsuit last week against the legislature to block the amendments.The press conference starts at 1:30 Monday afternoon.It'll take place in the old house chambers at the old Capitol building.