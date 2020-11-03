Politics

99-year-old Raleigh woman votes in 21st election

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At 99 years old, Edith Tucson voted in her 21st election.

"I think all good citizens should vote," Edith said. "That's why I decided I could get up here. My son brought me so I could get up here. I am near 100-years-old, you know?"

LATEST: NC Election results

Edith's son brought her to curbside vote on Election Day at the Cameron Village Regional Library.

"I feel good that I'm able to do things like this because some people aren't," she said.

Edith said she grew up on a tobacco farm and then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She prides herself on a long career of nursing.

"I am a nurse. People say, 'You were a nurse?' and I say, 'I am one!'"

But on Election Day 2020-she's voter 159. And she has big plans for her "I voted" sticker.

"I'll keep this until next year," she said.

WATCH: Free food and other election day deals
EMBED More News Videos

On Election Day, many businesses, including Wendy's, McDonald's, Jimmy John's, Uber and Planet Fitness are offering deals.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighvote 2020nc20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Where to vote in NC and everything else you need to know
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
NC 2020 live presidential election results
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
Show More
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
LATEST: Pregnant women face higher risks from COVID-19
Durham man shows up at the polls, is told he already voted
Melania Trump slams Biden in final solo campaign speech
4 dead in Vienna nightlife attack; suspect sought to join IS
More TOP STORIES News