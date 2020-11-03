99-year-old Raleigh woman votes in 21st election

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7586749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Election Day, many businesses, including Wendy's, McDonald's, Jimmy John's, Uber and Planet Fitness are offering deals.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- At 99 years old, Edith Tucson voted in her 21st election."I think all good citizens should vote," Edith said. "That's why I decided I could get up here. My son brought me so I could get up here. I am near 100-years-old, you know?"Edith's son brought her to curbside vote on Election Day at the Cameron Village Regional Library."I feel good that I'm able to do things like this because some people aren't," she said.Edith said she grew up on a tobacco farm and then graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. She prides herself on a long career of nursing."I am a nurse. People say, 'You were a nurse?' and I say, 'I am one!'"But on Election Day 2020-she's voter 159. And she has big plans for her "I voted" sticker."I'll keep this until next year," she said.