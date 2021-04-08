immigration

ABC News special 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border' examines immigration, humanitarian crises

Watch ABC News Live's 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border' at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT Thursday here on this page or wherever you stream: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Android TV

ABC News Live will present the primetime streaming news special "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" on Thursday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

ABC News Live will present the primetime streaming news special "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

Anchored by ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones from Dallas, the special will feature the first U.S. interview with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and reporting from ABC News Anchors and Correspondents Juju Chang, Cecilia Vega, Martha Raddatz, Marcus Moore, Matt Gutman and Terry Moran who, for the past month, have covered all aspects of this border story.

"Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds, from the humanitarian crisis and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala. The special will spotlight what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process.

The ABC News Live special will also look at the efforts to reunite families, Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona and Texas share how they patrol the border and experts, lawmakers and political figures will add context and commentary.

Watch "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" from ABC News Live on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT here on this page or wherever you stream: Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, or Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc newsu.s. & worldimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMMIGRATION
Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
Permanent resident hoping Biden would be 'miracle' now set to be deported
Bus carrying unaccompanied migrant girls arrives at Houston shelter
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Co. halts use of J&J vaccine at PNC Arena after 'adverse reactions'
Ex-NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC
Friends, family grieve loss as murder suspect appears in court
Some unemployed in NC continue to struggle with ID verification tool
After decades in jail, Ronnie Long says his life is worth more than $750K
Housing takes another hit as price of building materials soar
LATEST: FSU announces plan to hold in-person commencement ceremony
Show More
1 dead, 4 critically wounded in Bryan, Texas, workplace shooting
Wake County residents react to Biden's plan to combat gun violence
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Ft. Bragg active service members, veterans start march to Camp Lejeune
Doctor says some patients' lasting effects are worse than COVID
More TOP STORIES News