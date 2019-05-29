2020 presidential election

ABC News to host third Democratic presidential debate in September

Democratic candidates for president will have to prove themselves in polls and donations to participate in the debate on ABC this September.

The third Democratic debate, which will be held on Sept. 12 and 13, will be hosted by ABC News in partnership with Univision, the Democratic National Committee announced Wednesday. The time, location and other details of the event will be announced at a later date.



The first debate will take place on June 26 and 27 in Miami, while the second will take place on July 30 and 31 in Detroit.

For the third debate, candidates will have to meet a high threshold meant to help narrow the field. There are currently 23 candidates.

RELATED: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

Candidates will have to receive at least 2% of the vote in at least four polls. The candidates can submit numbers from either national polls or polls in early voting states (Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina or Nevada). For the polls to count, they must be conducted between June 28 and Aug. 28 and sponsored by an organization on the DNC's list. The list consists of more than a dozen universities and media outlets, including ABC News.

The candidates will also have to prove themselves in terms of grassroots funding. Each campaign will have to submit documentation showing that they received donations from a minimum of 130,000 unique donors, including 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

Don't miss the third Democratic Primary Debate on ABC on Sept. 12 and 13. You will also be able to watch on Univision with a Spanish translation, on ABC News Live, streaming on the ABCNews.com website and apps, Hulu Live, The Roku Channel and Facebook Watch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprimary electionkamala harriscory bookerpresidential racebeto o'rourkejoe bidenelectionu.s. & worldkirsten gillibrand2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump, de Blasio trade barbs after NYC Mayor launches 2020 bid
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
O'Rourke faces student's emotional school shooting question
Joe, Jill Biden appear on 'Good Morning America'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underwater drone searches for missing swimmer at Eno River Rock Quarry
Some I-95 repairs done, not enough to limit flooding in next hurricane
K-9 officers in Carrboro receive body armor donation
Temps climbing back into the 90s
Man sets himself on fire near White House, Secret Service says
Durham 18-year-old charged with murder in April homicide
Why this Raleigh psychic says his abilities are a gift from God
Show More
Raleigh hopes new flood-zone cameras will protect drivers
TSA collected nearly $1M in loose change last year
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman arrested in deadly stabbing at Durham hotel
Man accused of stabbing 3 at Durham apartment
More TOP STORIES News