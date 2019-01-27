GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Aide says President Trump OK with second shutdown over border spat

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's Tara Palmieri has the latest on the end of the government shutdown.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is prepared to shut down the government again or declare a national emergency if Congress won't work with him to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, the White House said Sunday.

The president's standoff with Democrats on Capitol Hill is far from over and the clock is ticking - the spending bill Trump signed on Friday funds the government agencies that had been shut down only until Feb. 15.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS' "Face the Nation" that Trump's goal is was to work with Congress.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

"What he wants to do is fix this the way that things are supposed to get fixed with our government which is through legislation," Mulvaney said.

Mulvaney said the president didn't want another shutdown, but he would do it if necessary.

"Keep in mind he's willing to do whatever it takes to secure the border," he said.

The record 35-day federal shutdown ended when Trump gave in to mounting pressure, retreating from his demand that Congress commit $5.7 billion for U.S.-Mexico border wall before federal agencies could resume work. The bill he signed did not provide the money Trump wanted for a barrier, which Pelosi has called "immoral" and has insisted Congress will not finance.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, a member of the Democratic leadership in the House, said that a long wall would be ineffective and a waste of taxpayers' dollars.

"That's a 5th century solution to a 21st century problem," Jeffries told NBC's "Meet the Press." ''What we want to support over the next few weeks is 21st century border security."

Jeffries said Democrats are willing to invest in additional infrastructure, especially at legal ports of entry where the majority of drugs come into the country. "We're willing to invest in personnel. We're willing to invest in additional technology. ... In the past, we have supported enhanced fencing and I think that's something that's reasonable that should be on the table," he said.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said he thinks a compromise is possible.

"I think the American people are tired of watching the government where people get locked down for no reason except maybe political reasons," Blunt said, adding that Trump has changed his demands on border security as he's learned more about the problem.

"The president went from talking about a wall along the entire southern border at one point during the campaign ... to let's have barriers where they work and let's have something else where barriers wouldn't work as well," Blunt said.

Mulvaney told "Fox News Sunday" that Trump agreed to temporarily end the shutdown because some Democrats have stepped forward, publicly and privately, to say they agree with Trump's plan to better secure the border. Mulvaney said they told Trump they couldn't split with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, and work with the White House if the government remained closed.

"Everybody wants to look at this and say the president lost," Mulvaney said. "We're still in the middle of negotiations."

Mulvaney said the president is not seeking a "2,000-mile sea to shining sea" wall. The White House has identified 17 priorities for building barriers to discourage illegal crossings. "It's about 243 miles," he said. "It's the wall, where we need it the most and where we need it the quickest."

"At the end of the day, the president is going to secure the border one way or another."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Furloughed EPA employee ready to go back to work
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones in hospice
More Politics
Top Stories
Light snow possible Tuesday as cold front moves in
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Kea, North Carolina women upset No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day
Show More
Community raises over $2,000 for Officer Charles Ainsworth
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
La Grange 3-year-old shot in head, authorities say
Hundreds gather in Raleigh for Women's March
More News