Politics

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssenate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says 'hate has no place in our country' after shootings
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping
Memphis doctors reconstruct 2-year-old's voice box
Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Show More
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
Man shoots home invaders who attacked him in the middle of the day
Wake County pool reopens after parasite exposure
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Gun control advocates call for change after El Paso mall massacre
More TOP STORIES News