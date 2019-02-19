Alamance County has passed a resolution supporting the permanent display of "In God We Trust" on all county vehicle bumpers.The decision came down Monday night after Commissioner Steve Carter previously asked staff to draft a resolution regarding the motto."The county desires to display this patriotic motto on all county vehicles in order to express confidence in our society," the resolution stated."In God We Trust" became the national motto in 1956 and has been on U.S. currency since 1864.