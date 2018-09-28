POLITICS

American Bar Association urges Senate to slow down on Kavanaugh vote

The ABA wants to slow down on the vote on Brett Kavanaugh.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
The American Bar Association has urged the Senate Judiciary Committee and the full Senate to slow down on the vote on Brett Kavanaugh for a position on the Supreme Court.

The ABA said they want the FBI to have time to do a full background check on claims of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey, Ford and other women.

"We make this request because of the ABA's respect for the rule of law and due process under law," the ABA letter said. "Each appointment to our nation's highest court (as with all others) is simply too important to rush to a vote."

The Judiciary Committee plans to vote on Kavanaugh Friday.
