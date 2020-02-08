2020 presidential election

Andrew Yang: It's a mistake to think Trump is 'the cause of all our problems'

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang says Democrats are making a mistake when they act like President Donald Trump is "the cause of all our problems."

Yang said during the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday night that Trump is "a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades."

Yang says Democrats need to instead work on "treating the disease" by tackling issues such as automation of jobs and corporations like Amazon that have avoided paying federal income tax.

He pointed to swing states like Iowa and Ohio that Trump captured in 2016, saying, "These communities are seeing their way of live get blasted into smithereens."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatedemocrats2020 presidential electionandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Biden on Iowa caucus performance: 'I took a hit'
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
18 charged with soliciting prostitution in Durham
Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
Rain is gone cleanup from storm damage could take weeks
NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday
Crabtree Valley Mall getting a new management company
Show More
Family remembers man shot, killed by RPD officer
Flooding traps residents in Sandhills neighborhoods
DHA says target in sight for return of more McDougald Terrace residents
Residents at odds over Chapel Hill's new bike plan
Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
More TOP STORIES News