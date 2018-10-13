MEME

Asheville barbecue joint says 'Trump Special' sign is fake

Asheville barbecue joint says 'Trump Special' sign is fake (WLOS)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The co-owner of an Asheville barbecue restaurant says a sign featuring a "Trump Special" is completely fake.

The sign reads "Trump Special - lying fat pig, bbq ribs with orange sauce."

"Well, I got a call yesterday from Raleigh, someone was upset about it. I said, 'The sign's been Photoshopped. There's nothing we can do about it,'" said co-owner Carr Swicewood, according to WLOS.

An online sign generator using the Little Pigs Bar-B-Q sign has been used to create memes to spread on social media.

"We don't put stuff like that, whether it's Democrat or Republican," Swicegood said.

Little Pigs Bar-B-Q says its explaining the issue one customer at a time.
