2020 Election: Arizona presidential results, AZ electoral votes, ballot counts

PHOENIX, Arizona -- Even though Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the presidency, ABC News has not yet projected a presidential winner in Arizona, which had become a key battleground state in the 2020 election with 11 electoral college votes.Biden's lead over in Arizona Republican President Donald Trump grew slightly to 21,188 as of 6:45 a.m. ET on Sunday.As of Sunday at 6:45 a.m. ET, Biden leads with 1,627,902 votes (49.5%) over Trump's 1,606,714 (48.9%). An estimated 120,000 votes are left outstanding statewide, ABC News reports.At the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, a crowd swelled to more than 1,000 within hours after the news of Biden's victory."It's very suspicious that President Trump, with the red wave we've been seeing in Arizona, is struggling," Kelli Ward, former state senator and chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, told boisterous pro-Trump demonstrators. "I want to know if there is any discrepancy with the numbers coming out of the machines."Secretary of State Katie Hobbs defended the state's election process in a tweet Saturday."My office has been putting out information for months about how election processes work in the state & all we do to ensure security & fairness. If you haven't been paying attention, that's on you, but don't show up when you don't like the result & scream fraud w/no evidence," she tweeted.Observers from both major political parties were inside the election center as ballots were processed and counted, and the procedure was live-streamed online at all times.Arizona has a long political history of voting Republican. It's the home state of Barry Goldwater, a five-term, conservative senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1964. John McCain, the party's 2008 presidential nominee, represented the state in Congress from 1983 until his 2018 death.But changing demographics, including a fast-growing Latino population and a boom of new residents - some fleeing the skyrocketing cost of living in neighboring California - have made the state friendlier to Democrats.In 2016, Trump carried the Maricopa by 4 percentage points, which helped propel him to a win. But two years later, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema flipped the seat from Republican control by winning the county by 5 points.If Biden flips Arizona, it's a sign of Democrats' ascendant influence in the state.In 2018, Sinema became the first Democrat in three decades to win a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona. Democrats also won three statewide offices and five of nine congressional seats and made gains in the state legislature that year. In 2016, voters ousted Republican Joe Arpaio, Maricopa County's hardline sheriff, who built a national profile on his harsh treatment of immigrants.ABC News projected Friday that former astronaut Mark Kelly won a seat in the U.S. Senate -- beating Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally and ushering in an era of Democratic leadership not seen since Republicans dominated the 1952 election in the state.Kelly's lead continues to outpace Biden's statewide vote.The Democratic candidate is fighting for the Senate seat once held by John McCain, riding Arizona's changing electorate to flip a Republican Senate seat in a state long dominated by the GOP.Arizona will now send two Democrats to the Senate for the first time in nearly 70 years.McSally was appointed to the seat by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after McCain's death in 2018.In his first run for political office, Kelly positioned himself as a pragmatic centrist with no patience for Washington partisanship. When the coronavirus pandemic struck, he retreated to mostly online outreach, minimizing face-to-face campaigning while blasting McSally and Trump for allowing the pandemic to get out of control."The work starts now. And we desperately need Washington to work for Arizona," Kelly told a small group of family and reporters gathered for his victory speech in Tucson. "My top priority is making sure we have a plan to slow the spread of this virus, and then getting Arizona the resources our state needs right now."Kelly flew four space shuttle missions and leaned heavily on his NASA background in campaign ads and speeches, but he's perhaps best known in Arizona as the husband of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head in an assassination attempt during a constituent event in Tucson in 2011.Giffords introduced Kelly when he launched his campaign, appeared in a television ad for him and joined him at events for supporters in the campaign's closing days.McSally did not speak publicly, nor did she concede.