<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4549564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Before his constituents vote on a measure legalizing the use of medical marijuana, Utah Sen. Jim Dabakis wanted to find out what all the fuss was about -- so he drove to neighboring Nevada to try it out for himself. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)