Politics

NC Senate Leader says GOP will give up on votes for override, old budget stays with no teacher raises

By
RALEIGH -- The North Carolina General Assembly returned to Raleigh briefly on Tuesday with a short to-do list, topped by another Republican attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget more than six months ago.

But Senate Leader Phil Berger announced Tuesday morning that the Republican party is, instead, giving up on trying to get the votes.



RELATED: Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, as state budget stalemate continues
He assailed the Democratic party's "political loyalty" to Governor Roy Cooper and blamed Cooper's "cynical political posturing" and insistence on Medicaid Expansion.

Why Medicaid Expansion is pushing lawmakers to their corners
EMBED More News Videos

Remember when Washington D.C. was plagued by a government shutdown?



Republicans only needed one Democrat in the chamber to vote to override or two Democrats to be absent to get the necessary supermajority. Neither occurred last fall when Senate Republicans threatened similar votes.



While the House rammed through a successful override in September at a moment when dozens of Democrats were absent, the inability of GOP legislators to complete the override and enact their preferred budget became the symbol of the 2019 session. All of Cooper's vetoes were upheld last year as Democratic leverage improved, thanks to seats gained during the 2018 elections.

'Trickery, deception and lies:' Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise vote on budget veto override

Still, Berger kept trying to pitch the positives for Democrats to turn their backs on Cooper, arguing it would be the only way for teachers to get significant raises this school year. The proposed budget also included money for school construction and local pork projects.
Durham County Democrats chose retired 20-term state Rep. Mickey Michaux to fill the term vacated by Sen. Floyd McKissick, who resigned last week to serve at the state Utilities Commission.

Although McKissick and three other Senate Democrats actually voted for the GOP budget in June, the chamber's party caucus have closed ranks since to support Cooper.

Cooper and other Democrats oppose the two-year budget written by Republicans because it contained corporate tax cuts and lacked Medicaid expansion. Cooper also proposed average teacher pay increases that are double what the GOP offered.
Cooper said he wanted Republicans to stop trying to override and instead work with him on carving out a better, separate pay plan for teachers and other school personnel. Berger has said that's not going to happen.

"I hope that the veto will hold," Cooper told reporters last week. "But I also hope that the Republican legislature will take us up on our offer to negotiate a compromise."
While a vetoed budget means many GOP conservative policies have been blocked, state government continues to operate. Lawmakers spent the summer and fall passing several stand-alone spending bills for many key agencies, and Cooper signed nearly all into law.

Republicans point out that Cooper vetoed one such bill that would have given teachers the average 3.9 percent raises contained in the blocked budget. Senate Republicans also announced Monday that Tuesday's schedule will include potential override votes for the standalone teacher pay bill and a regulatory measure Cooper also vetoed.

Berger and House Rules Committee Chairman David Lewis said legislation also could pass during the expected one-day session to close a funding shortfall for a college scholarship program for the children of wartime veterans. Lewis said the House also may consider some largely technical tax legislation.

After Tuesday, legislators aren't likely to meet until at least April, when the chief activity of the "short session" will be to draw up and approve spending alterations for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncbudgetgovernmentroy cooper
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Durham leaders speak about McDougald housing crisis
Raleigh mom out $1,700 after scammer 'rents' home he didn't own
Harnett County teacher found dead in his front yard
Authorities say girl's plea for help on CA highway was hoax
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
More rain on Tuesday
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
Show More
Surfer bitten, likely by shark, off North Carolina coast
Wet weather continues to snarl traffic in the Triangle
LSU wins national championship with 42-25 victory over Clemson
Father killed in Knightdale wreck remembered by jiu-jitsu community
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News