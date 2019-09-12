bernie sanders

Bernie Sanders schedules rally at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to North Carolina.

Sanders has scheduled a rally at Bell Tower Amphitheater at UNC-Chapel Hill on Sept. 19. A tweet from UNC Young Democrats says the rally will start at 5:30 p.m.



Ticket information and more details will be unveiled later.

Sanders' visit comes after President Donald Trump came to Fayetteville last week in support of Republican Dan Bishop. Senator Kamala Harris spoke at a banquet honoring the 84th anniversary of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People last month.
