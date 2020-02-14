NC2020

Bernie Sanders comes to Durham on Friday to campaign ahead of March primary vote

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders visited Durham on Friday, fresh off winning the New Hampshire primary.

Sanders, vying for the Democratic nomination, spoke at the Durham Convention Center.

Early voting is already underway for North Carolina's primary, which will take place on 'Super Tuesday' (March 3). North Carolina is again expected to be a battleground state for the presidency. A tight race is also expected for the Democratic primary.

"I am told that early voting in North Carolina has started," Sanders told his supporters. "So you know what, get out and vote early!"

The senator spoke for around 30 minutes after coming up on stage sometime after 12 p.m. Actress Susan Sarandon, who starred in the Durham-based baseball movie Bull Durham, spoke before Sanders went up.

The Vermont Senator visited Durham before holding a rally in Charlotte. Last September, Sanders spoke at UNC-Chapel Hill.

On Thursday, fellow Democratic nominee Mike Bloomberg spoke in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh. Joe Biden and Tim Steyer have also already made campaign stops in North Carolina.

All of them hope to be the nominee selected to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.
