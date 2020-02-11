Politics

Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg holding rallies in North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg are coming to North Carolina this week.

Sanders will hold a rally on Friday in Durham at the Durham Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Sanders also has a rally in Charlotte on Friday at Belk Theater on Friday afternoon.

Bloomberg will be in Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem on Thursday. A Raleigh location, scheduled for 12:15 p.m., has not yet been determined. The stops are part of Bloomberg's "Get It Done Express," a coast-to-coast tour. This is Bloomberg's third visit to North Carolina.

All events are free and open to the public.

The North Carolina Democratic primary is set for Tuesday, March 3.
