2020 presidential election

Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Democratic campaign

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILSON RING
BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Bernie Sanders says he's moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington on Wednesday that he's not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator's path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders acknowledged "we are losing the debate over electability" to a candidate many Democrats think will have a better chance of defeating President Donald Trump in the fall. But he said he wants to force Biden to confront issues of economic inequality and other issues important to Sanders' supporters.

He said he was planning to do that in the debate scheduled with Biden on Sunday.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins 4 more states
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins hard-fought Michigan
Trump spurns Sessions, backs opponent for Alabama Senate
Yang calls for Democrats to rally around Biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marine finds new purpose following a traumatic brain injury
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Grace Christian School closed amid coronavirus concerns
Bodycam footage to be released in officer-involved shooting
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape, sexual assault
NC 2-year-old pinned under pine tree that fell through home
NC State and NFL star Nyheim Hines follows his dream
Show More
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
NC health officials expect 1,500 new coronavirus test kits next week
Super Tuesday 2 results: Joe Biden wins 4 more states
US coronavirus cases top 1,000 as official warns of worse
Duke moves classes online amid coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News