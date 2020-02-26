Bernie Sanders to discuss poverty with Rev. Barber in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak on poverty with Rev. William Barber at Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro Wednesday night ahead of Super Tuesday.
The forum, focused on poverty, is set to start at 7 p.m.
The presidential hopeful coming off a heated Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night.
Sanders visited Durham and Charlotte last week at events that drew more than 5,200 people.
In December, candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg visited Greenleaf Christian Church to talk poverty, jobs and voter suppression.
Next, Sanders will travel to Winston-Salem for a rally Thursday.
