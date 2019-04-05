Politics

Beto O'Rourke receives promposal at Iowa rally

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- While there are many issues on the minds of Americans ahead of the 2020 elections, a teenage girl in Iowa had but one question for presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke.

The girl brought a sign to his Sioux City town hall asking the presidential candidate to prom.

She got the chance to ask O'Rourke the big question, saying, "Uh, it's okay if you say no, but will you go to prom with me?"

"First of all, as someone who did not go to prom, because no one asked me, I'm really touched," O'Rourke cheerfully replied.

He prepared a surprise counter proposal for the teen, opening a manila folder with the response, "Will you caucus for me?"

She said yes.
