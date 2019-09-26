Politics

Biden addresses Trump impeachment inquiry on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Sept. 25, 2019.

LOS ANGELES -- Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Wednesday amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"It's such a blatant abuse of power that I don't think it can stand," Biden told Kimmel, addressing the impeachment inquiry.

Kimmel asked the presidential candidate if Trump's actions were an impeachable offense.

"Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me it's awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional responsibility," Biden responded.

Trump repeatedly prodded Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to work with lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the U.S. attorney general to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden, according to a rough
transcript summarizing a July 25 call that was released.

At one point in the conversation, Trump said, "I would like for you to do us a favor."

The phone call that is now at the center of Democrats' presidential impeachment probe.

"It's a joke. Impeachment, for that?" Trump said during a news conference in New York. He revived the same language he has used for months to deride the now-finished special counsel investigation into election interference, declaring impeachment "a hoax" and the "single greatest witch hunt in American history."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjimmy kimmel liveentertainmentjimmy kimmeljoe bidenu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO resigns
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
Off-duty Cary officer shoots dog after it attacks his sister and her dog
RDU ranks 5th in "large" airports, according to study
Wake Co. teacher who gave students diversity assignment suspended
Former NAACP employee accuses high-profile member of sexual harassment
Mom upset after special needs student bitten on Cumberland school bus
Show More
Wake County man charged in drugging, rape of South Carolina woman
Animal shelters see influx of pigs, advocates warn of misleading claims
Is your phone number linked to Facebook? You may be at risk
Terminally ill Durham boy's dream tree house becomes reality
Vacancy rates, security behind decision to close 3 NC prisons
More TOP STORIES News