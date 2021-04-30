Pete Buttigieg, Doug Emhoff visit Raleigh to promote Biden's American Jobs Plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in North Carolina on Friday.The pair are part of the Biden administration's travel blitz designed to rally support for the president's infrastructure plan.Buttigieg and Emhoff will be start Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. by speaking to Raleigh union members about the American Jobs Plan. They will then travel to a nearby manufacturing laboratory to speak with workers there.Around 2 p.m., Buttigieg and Emhoff will speak at Union Train Station in Raleigh. They will be joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and other state and local leaders.President Joe Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout his American Jobs Plan. That is his multi-trillion dollar plan to rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, and create more than a million new jobs.