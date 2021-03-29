Politics

Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.

He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
Sen. Tillis reveals he has prostate cancer
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
LATEST: Biden says 90% of adults to be vaccine-eligible by April 19
Wrong way driver on US 70 hits, kills another driver
$44K raised for Lumberton shooting victim's family
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
Show More
Cary 4-year-old dies from drowning while on vacation at Hilton Head
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Texas teen paralyzed in crash standing with help of Exoskeleton
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
Hot mic catches pilot's expletive-filled rant
More TOP STORIES News