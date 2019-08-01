2020 presidential election

Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'go easy on me, kid' before Democratic presidential debate

DETROIT -- Joe Biden greeted Kamala Harris with a handshake and a smile Wednesday night while asking her to "Go easy on me, kid."



The California senator called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Harris is one of the former vice president's top rivals and sharpest critics. Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrispresidential racedebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh's Moore Square vandalized just before grand re-opening
Pop-up storms move through the Triangle
Smithfield mom, kids escape brazen midday armed robbery
Raleigh researcher's skin-crawling video shows ant sting up close
Durham 3-year-old runs lemonade stand to help babies in need
Why everyone is smiling at the orange payphone in downtown Raleigh
Historical highway marker to honor groundbreaking Durham tennis club
Show More
Why this descendant of slaves says he's against reparations
Fayetteville police release 911 calls from robbery caught on camera
Carolina Hurricanes need your help naming its new beer
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Tropical system in Atlantic could become storm, depression
More TOP STORIES News