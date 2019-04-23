2020 presidential election

Joe Biden to launch presidential campaign on Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Throughout his career, Joe Biden has served as a city councilman, a U.S. senator and the vice president. Look back at his career over the past several decades.

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will launch his 2020 presidential campaign on Thursday, according to a person familiar with his plans.

The 76-year-old Democrat is scheduled to face voters in Pittsburgh on Monday, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak on the record about private conversations.

Biden's decision answers the final major question of the early 2020 Democratic primary season, which now features more than 20 candidates. Given his high profile in U.S. politics, Biden would enter the race as a front-runner.

The largest firefighters union is preparing to formally endorse Biden this week, with group leaders saying they will be "investing" heavily in the former vice president's anticipated bid.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionvice president joe bidendel. news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week
What to know about Joe Biden in 66 seconds
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Biden to campaign as extension of Obama's political movement
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man arrested for attempted rape of woman delivering Amazon packages
Remains of 1919 shipwreck uncovered on Surf City coast
Litter of 6 red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science
Lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Raleigh apartment complex sustains damage from fire
March for Math calls on Wake County to change how math is taught
Show More
Rip current blamed for tragedy involving Wake Forest High seniors
Jussie Smollett Update: Osundairo brothers file federal lawsuit against actor's attorneys
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
RECALL: Wooden toy vehicles from Target are choking hazard
Video shows stranger following girl as she walks in her neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News