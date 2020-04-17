Opening Up America Again: Breaking down new guidelines on how to reopen US economy amid coronavirus outbreak

Here's a breakdown of each phase, along with what Americans should know about the plan:
- These guidelines make clear that the return to normalcy may take a long time. Federal officials warning that some social distancing measures may need to remain in place through the end of the year to prevent a new outbreak.
- Areas can only begin reopening businesses and schools once infections decline and strong testing begins.
- There is no set timeline for moving through each of the three phases.
- Trump emphasized that governors can "call your own shots." Both Republican and Democratic governors made clear they will move at their own pace.
- At the earliest, the guidelines suggest, some parts of the country could see a somewhat normal life after a month of evaluating whether easing up on restrictions has led to a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
- Two in three Americans expressed concerns that restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus would be eased too quickly, according to a Pew Research Center survey.
BEFORE PHASE ONE
Here are some of the boxes that states must check before proceeding to a phased opening of their economies:
- A downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period
- A robust testing program should be in place for at-risk health care workers
- A downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period
- Hospitals having enough protective gear for their workers and enough beds, ventilators and other needed supplies to treat all patients
- Plans in place to protect essential workers and inform the public about social distancing and face coverings
PHASE ONE
This affects certain employers differently:
- Schools and organized youth activities that are currently closed, such as daycare, should remain closed.
- Bars should also remain closed.
- Larger venues such as movie theaters, churches, ballparks and arenas can operate but under strict distancing protocols.
- Gyms can also reopen, and elective surgeries can resume.
On an individual level:
- Vulnerable individuals such as elderly people and those with underlying health conditions should continue to shelter in place.
- Individuals who do go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don't provide appropriate physical distancing.
- Nonessential travel is discouraged.
PHASE TWO
More employers can reopen:
- Schools and daycare can reopen.
- Bars may open but should leave less room for people to stand around when possible.
- Employers in phase two are asked to continue to encourage telework when possible and to close common areas where personnel are likely to congregate.
For individuals:
- People are encouraged to maximize social distancing and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people unless precautionary measures are taken.
- Travel could resume.
- All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place.
PHASE THREE
Phase three envisions a return to normalcy for most Americans:
- Vulnerable individuals can resume going out in public but should practice physical distancing.
- Low-risk populations should consider minimizing time spent in crowded environments.
- Visits to senior care centers and hospitals can also resume, but frequent hand washing is encouraged.
- Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites.
