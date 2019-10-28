politics

Budget stalemate reaches key moment in North Carolina Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A four-month stalemate over the North Carolina state budget may end if Senate Republicans get a little help from Democrats this week to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the bill.

Senate GOP leaders have signaled an override vote could occur during Monday night's floor session. An override already succeeded in the House during an unexpected vote last month.

'Trickery, deception and lies:' Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise vote on budget veto override
Senate Republicans voting to override would need just one Democrat to defect or two absent Democrats to enact the budget despite Cooper's objections. Senate Democrats and Cooper have said the chamber's caucus is united on upholding the veto.

Protesters cry foul after Republicans hold surprise vote to override Gov. Cooper's budget veto

Cooper vetoed the budget in late June, complaining about the absence of Medicaid expansion and robust teacher raises. Republicans have since passed several separate measures containing popular portions of the vetoed measure.
