JOHN MCCAIN

John McCain's funeral: What we know about plans to honor Arizona senator

EMBED </>More Videos

John McCain, the six-term Arizona senator and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has died at the age of 81, more than a year after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. (AP Photo/Toby Jorrin)

WASHINGTON --
Sen. John McCain's funeral is expected to include eulogies from former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who both blocked the Arizona Republican's own White House ambitions.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend McCain's funeral in place of President Donald Trump, The New York Times reported in May. Trump and McCain were publicly at odds at various points in the final years of McCain's life.

The senator, who died Saturday at his ranch in Arizona after a yearlong battle with brain cancer, will reportedly be honored at ceremonies in Arizona and Washington. The timing of the Washington ceremony hinges on how much time McCain's family prefers to give Congress to return to the Capitol from its summer recess, the Associated Press reported.

McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery on a peninsula overlooking the Severn River in Annapolis, Maryland. On Saturday, his grave was marked where he had written he wanted to be buried - next to his best friend from his Naval Academy days, Adm. Chuck Larson.

PHOTOS: John McCain through the years

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainu.s. & worldgovernmentfuneralsenate
Related
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
PHOTOS: John McCain through the years
JOHN MCCAIN
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
More john mccain
POLITICS
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Report: DeVos considering use of federal funds for school guns
More Politics
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Homicide investigation underway after man's death in Wilson
Golden Knight killed in plane crash while off-duty, Army says
Inmate dies inside Durham County Detention Facility
7 people arrested during rally on UNC's campus near the Silent Sam monument
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
8 people, 6 of them kids, killed in Chicago apartment fire
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Show More
Over 2,000 licenses printed with errors, DMV says
3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh
12-year-old boy gets around with help of special Star Wars wheelchair
'Back to School' event in Chapel Hill draws fun, food, face painting
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
More News