pete buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg asked about being youngest 2020 Democratic candidate, hails 'new generation' of leaders

DETROIT -- Some Democratic presidential candidates aren't eager to make age an issue in the 2020 nominating fight.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in the Democratic field at age 37. But he turned a discussion of age at Tuesday's debate into an attack on congressional Republicans for continuing to support President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders is the oldest candidate on the debate stage. But the 77-year-old Vermont senator says Democratic voters must look for a candidate with "vision."

Standing next to Sanders, Buttigieg is repeating his call for a "new generation" of Democratic leaders and praising the likes of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Age has been a prominent issue in Democrats' nominating fight. Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden would be the oldest newly inaugurated president if either wins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegbernie sandersdebatepresidential racepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Williamson slams Trump's 'dark psychic force' of hatred
Elizabeth Warren: 'Big ideas' are policy fights worth having
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake Schools parent sued after criticizing math curriculum
Raleigh woman recalls bizarre encounter with hit-and-run driver
Hoke County car crash victim leaves behind 5-year-old son
'Bachelorette' Hannah shocks viewers with finale twist
Concerned dad sued: What's the risk for the rest of us in voicing opinions?
New rule would require lead testing for NC daycare water
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Show More
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan identified
Clinton HS student hit, killed while checking mail; driver, 18, charged
State Board of Elections chairman resigns after inappropriate joke
Worried about the Capital One data breach? Here's what to do
Unburied internet cable causes headache for Raleigh neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News