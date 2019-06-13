Calif. attorney general files motion to prevent border wall construction

Becerra argues President Trump illegally diverted $2.5 billion in funding to construct a border barrier.
The motion claims there is no emergency at the border and the president is circumventing Congress.
See more stories and videos about immigration and the border wall.
#BREAKING: @NewMexicoOAG & I have filed a motion to permanently prevent @RealDonaldTrump from constructing a wall in California & New Mexico.— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) June 13, 2019
We’re arguing that the President’s actions are unlawful, threaten our democratic institutions, & cause irreparable harm to our states.