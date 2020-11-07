Planned Biden event in Raleigh turns into celebration; Trump supporters gather at NC GOP office

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, ABC News determined Biden was the apparent winner in Pennsylvania. That state's 20 electoral college votes are enough to secure Biden the 270 he needs to become the next president.
"Regardless of the fact that we may feel separate ways, we all come together in the end," Fatima Foust, a Biden supporter in Raleigh, said. "Like in 9/11 we came together. So regardless of who's elected or who's not elected, we're going to come together. Bottom line is we're going to fight the good fight."
The thousands of people gathered at Halifax Mall for the rally organized by NC Team Democracy began dancing and turned the support rally into a victory rally.
"I came out to celebrate the new president, to fellowship, to let people know that the fight is just getting starting. We have to keep North Carolina on the map to get what we don't want done here in our state," participant Keshia said.
Of course, in these divided times, it was not all celebration in Raleigh.
A smaller group showed up at the NC GOP headquarters on Hillsborough Street to continue advocating for their candidate, President Donald Trump.
"I just want a fair election. And I'm supporting my candidate and I just want a fair election because if we don't get a fair election this time, we're never going to have one again," Ashley Downey said.
"We love Trump because he gave us freedom," said Julie Lei, who drove from South Carolina to protest. "He loves this country; we love this country. He doesn't need to be president, but he did for us. So we're doing this for our children and our future."
Around the country, Americans gathered on street corners and front lawns to celebrate former Vice President Biden's projected victory.
