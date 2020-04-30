NC House passes $1.7 billion COVID-19 relief bill, compromise efforts begin with Senate

The North Carolina House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed its $1.7 billion COVID-19 relief package on Thursday, only a half-day after the State Senate pushed through its $1.4 billion package. The two chambers will have to collectively pass compromise legislation before sending it to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his signature.
"We are going to try to work out the differences between the absolutely perfect plan of the House with the not-so-perfect plan of the Senate," House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland County, joked from the dais. "I'm advising members to stay in Raleigh for a vote soon if we can come to an agreement."
UPDATE: There’s a different divide emerging - not between @NCGOP & @NCDemParty - but rather between the two chambers of the @NCLeg. It’s literally the Framers’ bicameral legislative branch in action. $300M difference between relief bills is a big deal. @ABC11_WTVD #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/skkvUMTMiw— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 30, 2020
Surprisingly - or perhaps ironically - lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were near unanimous in their support of their proposals, 117-1 in the House (Rep. Michael Speciale, a Republican from Craven County, was the lone 'nay' vote) and 48-0 in the Senate.
"The legislation was developed over weeks of remote committee meetings by the bipartisan state House Select Committee on Covid-19 and would help safely reopen the economy," Moore said Thursday.
MORE from @NCHouseSpeaker: @NCLeg lawmakers should plan for potential vote on compromise as early as *tonight*, but hopefully no later than tomorrow. Reminder, there’s a $300M difference (was $477M yesterday) to mend before sent to @NC_Governor’s desk. @ABC11_WTVD #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/HHwYQxK54G— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 30, 2020
The $300 million difference between the two chambers, however, underscored two different philosophies on what to do with the money, which is cash given to North Carolina from the federal government as part of the CARES Act.
"This is federal money that under current law needs to be spent this calendar year," Speaker Moore explained to ABC11. "I think you go ahead and spend as much money as you can right now and go help folks."
In an interview earlier this week, Senate President Phil Berger told ABC11 that he thinks lawmakers should pump the brakes and wait for more guidance from the federal government, which he expects will give more flexibility to how North Carolina can spend that money.
Put this one under the #makinghistory column: @nchousedems Minority Leader @JacksonforNC appears to be video conferencing members of his caucus, who will then designate him to vote on their behalf. @ABC11_WTVD #coronavirusNC #COVID19 #ncga #ncpol pic.twitter.com/yb4zSX64Z6— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 30, 2020
"One of the concerns we should all have is whether or not we're going to have the resources into the next fiscal year to cover the ordinary things we expect our state government to do," Berger said. "What we hope to be able to accomplish is to shepherd or to hold on to some of those federal dollars to help us bridge those gaps when we get into the next fiscal year so we don't end up with a situation like we had in 2009-2010 where teachers got laid off and we had to freeze salaries," Berger said.
The lengthy bills from both chambers do fund several shared priorities: COVID19 testing, contact tracing, medical research, rural hospitals, transportation and education, among many others. Again, the divide appears to be on the amounts.
"I appreciate the bipartisan, bicameral collaboration among my colleagues in the General Assembly to respond with relief for North Carolinians whose lives are at risk in this public health crisis, and whose livelihoods hang in the balance of an economic shutdown," Moore said.
There are some policy differences too, including on education.
"The school calendar law is very controversial and now that a lot of tourism hot spots like the beach and mountains have lost part of their spring and maybe summer, they're fighting back school starting early next year," Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake County, the House Minority Leader, explained to ABC11. "I think there are some policy differences around when can school start, how many extra days, how much remediation days, whether those days will be in person or digital."
Where lawmakers all agree, though, is on anticipating several return trips to Raleigh for further legislation responding to the coronavirus.
"We'll be back here in weeks," Speaker Moore said. "The ripple effect of this virus, health-wise and the economic impact. We don't know all of those yet."