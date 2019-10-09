election 2019

Charles Francis, Mary-Ann Baldwin leading in Raleigh mayoral race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charles Francis and Mary-Ann Baldwin are off to early leads in Raleigh's mayoral election Tuesday night.

As of 10:20 p.m., 99 percent of precincts were reported.

Mary-Ann Baldwin hold just over 38 percent of the vote while Francis holds 31 percent.

Mary-Ann Baldwin speaks at election watch party



Charles Francis speaks at election watch party



