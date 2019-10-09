Charles Francis, Mary-Ann Baldwin leading in Raleigh mayoral race

As of 10:20 p.m., 99 percent of precincts were reported.
Mary-Ann Baldwin hold just over 38 percent of the vote while Francis holds 31 percent.
VIEW ELECTION RESULTS HERE
Supporters of Charles Francis watching election results come in at Cantina 18 in Cameron Village. Francis currently not here yet. Being told they are waiting until at least 25% of precincts are reported before arriving. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/UFHsWwPulg— Dearon Smith (@dearonabc11) October 9, 2019
I’m in Raleigh this #ElectionNight with @maryannbaldwin as she and her camp await results in the Mayoral Race. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/knyiYzk8Nv— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) October 9, 2019
Charles Francis arrived to a sea of cheering supporters at his Cameron Village watch party. Francis and Mary-Ann Baldwin edging closer to a potential run-off mayoral election. #abc11 #electionNight pic.twitter.com/YhQewLJzIU— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) October 9, 2019