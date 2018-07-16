POLITICS

Charlotte leaders vote to endorse hosting Republican National Convention in 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Is the Republican National Convention heading to Charlotte? (WTVD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A divided Charlotte City Council has narrowly voted in favor of making a bid to host the 2020 Republican convention.

After meeting for several hours and hearing from more than 100 speakers, the council on Monday voted 6-5 in favor of hosting the event. Published reports suggest Charlotte is favored to land the convention.

Many pro-convention speakers represented the hotel industry. Dan Hooks said to reject the RNC would be to reverse the good done by hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

Several speakers who opposed it cited policies and statements of the Trump administration in asking city council not to host the convention.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has championed the bid.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrepublicanspoliticsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Young Republicans booted from Raleigh Uber over backseat politics
Officials announce plan to handle Wake County's growing population
Trump says 'I accept' US intelligence agencies conclusions on Russian meddling
Trump balloon baby may be coming to U.S.
Butterfield's bill naming Durham Courthouse after John Hervey Wheeler passes House
More Politics
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News