A divided Charlotte City Council has narrowly voted in favor of making a bid to host the 2020 Republican convention.After meeting for several hours and hearing from more than 100 speakers, the council on Monday voted 6-5 in favor of hosting the event. Published reports suggest Charlotte is favored to land the convention.Many pro-convention speakers represented the hotel industry. Dan Hooks said to reject the RNC would be to reverse the good done by hosting the Democratic National Convention in 2012.Several speakers who opposed it cited policies and statements of the Trump administration in asking city council not to host the convention.Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles has championed the bid.