Politics

Chelsea Clinton announces birth of her 3rd child, named Jasper

NEW YORK -- Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.

The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky "are overflowing with love and gratitude and can't wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother."

The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014 and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news.

Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are "overjoyed and grateful to meet" their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband "are so thrilled."

The 39-year-old Clinton and 41-year-old investment banker Mezvinsky have been married since 2010 and live in New York.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbirthchelsea clintonu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Puppy kicked into Myrtle Beach pool rescued by bystanders
Severe storms possible throughout Tuesday
Man shot near Raleigh elementary school
New Krispy Kreme shop lets customers build their own doughnuts
Show More
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Boris Johnson voted next British prime minister
Former Disney actress Bella Thorne opens up being pansexual
3 teens, 6-year-old stole guns from Wilson store, police say
Duke center studies ESP, phenomena seen in 'Stranger Things'
More TOP STORIES News