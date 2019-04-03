chicago mayor election

Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African American female mayor

EMBED <>More Videos

Lori Lightfoot was elected as Chicago's first black female mayor.

By ABC7 TEAM COVERAGE
CHICAGO -- Chicago has become the largest U.S. city to ever elect an African American female mayor.

The history-making decision happened Tuesday night, as Chicagoans elected Lori Lightfoot, 56, into office.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Lightfoot is the city's first openly gay mayor.

Lightfoot had 74 percent of the vote with 94 percent of the precincts reporting and gave her victory speech just after 9 p.m.

"You did more than make history," Lightfoot said to supporters. "You created a movement for change."

She will be sworn in May 20, succeeding Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who opted not to run for a third term.

WATCH: Lori Lightfoot gives victory speech
EMBED More News Videos

Lori Lightfoot gives victory speech after winning Chicago mayor's race.



Lightfoot has made history, defeating Toni Preckwinkle, the president of the Cook County Board and former history teacher and alderman.

In her concession speech, Preckwinkle said: "At the end of the day, that's what truly historic about this election, it's not simply gender or race but about our values. This campaign was about real issues. This was a campaign where support."

During her campaign, the former federal prosecutor touted that she would bring change and end corruption.

Lightfoot, who is a political newcomer, was the top vote-getter in the February election when she defeated more than a dozen other candidates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopvotingchicago mayor electionelection
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman credits electroshock therapy with improving her depression
Educator accused of exposing himself near Knightdale school bus stop
After stabbing, a Macy's employee says store policy puts security staffers at risk
Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say
Hope Mills Lake park project shuts down lake for summer
Marvin Gaye gets commemorative stamp on 80th birthday
Ignoring this rule at Dorothea Dix Park could cost you hundreds
Show More
Whale surfaces right next to kayakers in California
WATCH: Thief walks off with $17,000 wedding ring set
Warrant: Cary Barnes and Noble shooter read about mass shootings on the internet
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Pressure is on as crews race to complete Fayetteville's baseball stadium
More TOP STORIES News