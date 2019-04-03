Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago's first African American female mayor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5231422" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lori Lightfoot gives victory speech after winning Chicago mayor's race.

CHICAGO -- Chicago has become the largest U.S. city to ever elect an African American female mayor.The history-making decision happened Tuesday night, as Chicagoans elected Lori Lightfoot, 56, into office.If that wasn't impressive enough, Lightfoot is the city's first openly gay mayor.Lightfoot had 74 percent of the vote with 94 percent of the precincts reporting and gave her victory speech just after 9 p.m."You did more than make history," Lightfoot said to supporters. "You created a movement for change."She will be sworn in May 20, succeeding Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who opted not to run for a third term.Lightfoot has made history, defeating Toni Preckwinkle, the president of the Cook County Board and former history teacher and alderman.In her concession speech, Preckwinkle said: "At the end of the day, that's what truly historic about this election, it's not simply gender or race but about our values. This campaign was about real issues. This was a campaign where support."During her campaign, the former federal prosecutor touted that she would bring change and end corruption.Lightfoot, who is a political newcomer, was the top vote-getter in the February election when she defeated more than a dozen other candidates.