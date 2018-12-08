JOHN KELLY

Chief of staff John Kelly will leave job at end of the year, Trump announces

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump announced on Dec. 8 that chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON --
Chief of staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of the year, President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

Kelly is a retired Marine general who has served as chief of staff since July 2017. Trump didn't immediately name Kelly's replacement but teased that an announcement will be made in the coming days.

Trump called Kelly, who had previously served as secretary of homeland security, "a great guy."

SEE ALSO: John Kelly and other notable Trump administration resignations, firings

The West Wing shake-up comes as Trump is anticipating the challenge of governing and oversight when Democrats take control of the House in January, and as gears up for his own campaign for re-election in 2020.

EMBED More News Videos

Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly is replacing Reince Priebus as White House Chief of Staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpjohn kellythe white housegovernmentu.s. & world
Related
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
POLITICS
John Kelly and other notable Trump resignations, firings
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
New Durham County sheriff ends honoring of ICE detainers
More Politics
Top Stories
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
NC snow: Timeline of snowfall forecast
NC snow storm: Duke Energy warns 500,000 could lose power
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
Wake County ends cooperation with feds over deportation
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Todd Gurley pays off layaway items at Tarboro Walmart
Marines to honor Hania Aguilar at funeral
Show More
Woman dies from brain-eating amoebas after using neti pot
New Durham County sheriff ends honoring of ICE detainers
Hope Mills assistant coach accused of sending sexually explicit texts to student
Fort Bragg family loses home in Alaska earthquake
Granville Co. orphanage employee accused of sex crime against child
More News