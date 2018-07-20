POLITICS

Michael Cohen recorded Donald Trump talk about paying ex-Playboy model, sources tell ABC News

EMBED </>More Videos

Playboy playmate Karen McDougal said her affair with President Donald Trump began in 2006 and lasted nearly a year. (KABC)

NEW YORK --
Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recorded the then-candidate discussing payments to an ex-Playboy model, who says she had an affair with Trump, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The recordings were found during the raid on Cohen's home office and hotel carried out earlier this year in New York, the sources said.

The New York Times first reported the news of the recordings.

The Playboy model in question is reportedly Karen McDougal, who has previously claimed that she had an affair with Trump. The White House has denied her claims.

McDougal said her affair with Trump began in 2006 and lasted nearly a year.

MORE: New report alleges affair between Trump, Playboy playmate
EMBED More News Videos

A new report alleges an extramarital affair by President Donald Trump before he took office with Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.


In March, McDougal filed a lawsuit in state court in California against American Media Incorporated, which owns the National Enquirer and other publications. According to the lawsuit, instead of her story going public, it was buried because her own attorney sold her out.

In court filings, McDougal alleged that AMI colluded with Cohen to purchase her story with the purpose of burying it in advance of the election. AMI has denied the allegations.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpplayboy
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Ex-Playboy model wants to talk about alleged Trump relationship
Michael Cohen resigns from RNC committee post, sources say
Michael Cohen hires new lawyer in ongoing New York criminal probe
Special counsel remains interested in Cohen, grand jury witness says
As longtime keeper of Trump's secrets, Cohen could make 'dangerous' witness: Experts
POLITICS
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
More Politics
Top Stories
Wake County bus driver charged in child sex crimes
Republican leaders name Charlotte as host city for 2020 RNC
Man charged with DWI after pedestrian hit, killed in Johnston County
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Texas Chick-fil-A
Fortnite scam: Family issues new warning for children playing online games
17 people dead, including children, after duck boat sinks on Missouri lake
Mom says daughter's medication wasn't allowed on a United flight
Mega Millions $433M jackpot is 6th-largest in game's history
Show More
Florida Burger King customer appears to make her own food
Drugs, guns found at Fayetteville day care center during gang-unit bust
Starbucks set to open its first U.S. sign language store this year
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Second suspect in Durham bank robbery in custody
More News