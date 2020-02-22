Politics

New York fashion college to investigate runway show that reminds observers of blackface

A model walks the runway wearing Junkai Huang during the Fashion Institute Of Technology's Fine Art Of Fashion And Technology Show at Pier 59 Studios on Feb. 7, 2020, in New York. (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fashion Institute Of Technology)

NEW YORK -- The Fashion Institute of Technology has commissioned an investigation into a controversial runway show that reminded some observers of blackface.

The college apologized for the accessories donned at the show, which was heavily criticized on social media. The accessories included large prosthetic ears and oversized plastic red lips, but the college said Friday they were not "aimed at invoking or provoking racial implications."

"This moment, in our minds, is not about closing a chapter and letting wounds heal. It is the beginning of accountability. And we cannot expect our community to trust us without a full examination of how this came about," FIT President Joyce Brown said in a statement.

The investigation will examine "what led up to" the Feb. 7 event, which coincided with New York Fashion Week.

Model Amy Lefévre, 25, who is black, refused to wear the exaggerated lips and ultimately walked the runway without them.

"I stood there almost ready to break down, telling the staff that I felt incredibly uncomfortable with having to wear these pieces and that they were clearly racist," she told the New York Post. "I have never felt like that in my life."

Brown said the college's dean of the School of Graduate Studies and chair of the MFA Fashion Design Department were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityfashion showracismu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing 6-month-old found in Charlotte cemetery
75-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Rolesville
Temps reaching 60 by Sunday
Nevada caucuses now underway: Live updates
Guide dog returned to blind man after backyard theft
Black ice threatens most central NC drivers into Saturday morning
Forensic genealogy helps crack 21-year-old cold case
Show More
Clinton High plans to honor teen killed in Dunn Cook Out shooting
Community remembers Faye Swetlik at memorial service
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
Costco cracking down on food court access
Kolcraft infant sleeper accessory recalled for safety concerns
More TOP STORIES News