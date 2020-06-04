Politics

Robert E. Lee statue to come down in Richmond

Traffic is sparse as it winds around the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave near downtown Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to announce plans Thursday for the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Richmond's prominent Monument Avenue.

A senior administration official told The Associated Press that the governor will direct the statue to be moved off its massive pedestal and put into storage while his administration seeks input on a new location.

The move would be an extraordinary victory for civil rights activists, whose calls for the removal of that monument and others in this former capital of the Confederacy have been resisted for years.
