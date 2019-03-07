Politics

North Carolina lawmakers introduce Conner's Law to increase penalties in deadly assaults on law enforcement officers

North Carolina lawmakers will introduce a bill Thursday that would increase penalties for people convicted of shooting and killing law enforcement officers.

The bill is called Conner's Law. It was inspired by NC State Trooper Kevin Conner who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in October 2018.

The lawmakers supporting the legislation said it would increase potential penalties for those who commit lethal crimes against law enforcement and increase death benefits paid to families of fallen officers.

House Majority Leader John Bell and Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones will be joined by Conner's surviving family Thursday to introduce the bill and explain more details about it.
