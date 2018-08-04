POLITICS

Cooper plans to sue to keep 2 amendment questions off ballot

General Assembly overrides two vetoes by Governor Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper contends ballot language approved by Republican lawmakers describing two proposed constitutional amendments are so false and misleading the courts must prevent voting on them.

Cooper's office announced Saturday he would sue Monday in Wake County court to block two of the six amendment referendums set for this fall's ballots. Public disclosure of the litigation came hours after the General Assembly overrode Cooper's veto of a measure taking from a state panel the job of writing titles for the six questions.

Cooper targets amendments that would shift powers from the executive branch to the legislature on filling judicial vacancies and appointing members of the state elections board and other commissions.

State election officials have said ballots need to be finalized by this coming week.

