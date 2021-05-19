Gov. Cooper unveils recommendations for NC's American Rescue Plan funds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper outlined his recommendations for how North Carolina can best allocate moneyof the American Rescue Plan in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.The $5.7 billion in federal funds offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in North Carolina and ensure a shared recovery from the global pandemic, Cooper said. His recommendations include assisting families most affected by the pandemic, upgrading infrastructure, help with higher education and preparing the state's workforce"This pandemic brought us a once-in-a-generation challenge. And these funds have brought us a once-in-a-generation opportunity," Cooper said. "North Carolina's funding from the American Rescue Plan positions our state for a shared recovery and allows us to create a North Carolina that works for all."The recommendation invests $1.2 billion in broadband access and affordability to close the digital divide in North Carolina. While North Carolina's economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the gap between residents enjoying economic growth and those struggling to secure jobs, find housing, and pursue educational resources is widening, the governor said.He also recommended investing $350 million in the NC Guarantee Scholarship, an initiative that promises that students from families making $60,000 a year or less will be guaranteed at least $6,000 per year to cover the cost of attending any UNC institution or NC community college or receive a smaller award to attend a private college.He also said $800 million should be used to support clean drinking water and reduce water pollution by fixing North Carolina's water and wastewater systems.The governor's recommendation also uses $575 million to address North Carolina's housing needs exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers, including enhanced assistance for eligible public-school teachers.Saying all children had a constitutional obligation to provide a sound, basic education for all students, Cooper recommended $300 million be used to build the educator pipeline, expand NC Pre-K, support high-quality child care, and promote early literacy development.Half of the federal money will be made available immediately. And that doesn't include $6 billion that Congress already has told the state how it must be used. Over $3 billion more is also going to local governments.The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers worked in tandem last year when they agreed how to spend $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds.