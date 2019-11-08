Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, urges legislators to negotiate teacher pay

In a press conference from the Executive Mansion and in front of a group of educators, Cooper said lawmakers to work harder to find a middle ground and said he vetoed a set of 'paltry pay raises and corporate tax cut bills." Cooper believes the raises in the bills aren't enough for teachers.
The announcement comes as state budget talks, including teacher raises, continue to stall.
"A budget shows what you value," said Cooper, sporting a red tie in support of the 'Red for Ed' campaign. "I stand here today willing to negotiate, right now. The time for coming together for finding a compromise for teacher raises has not passed."
Cooper vetoed:
"They really get short-changed in this," Cooper said. "That's one of the reasons I'm vetoing this legislation because it's not enough."
Republican Senator Phil Berger issued a statement in response, saying "Governor Cooper uses teachers as pawns, blocking their pay increases then trying to convince them it's all the Republicans' fault."
On Thursday, Cooper signed a sexual assault bill that says women can revoke consent during sex.