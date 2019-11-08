education

Gov. Cooper vetoes 4 bills, urges legislators to negotiate teacher pay

Gov. Roy Cooper announces a veto of four bills.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced his plan to veto four bills and urged legislators to continue to negotiate a pay raise for teachers on Friday.

In a press conference from the Executive Mansion and in front of a group of educators, Cooper said lawmakers to work harder to find a middle ground and said he vetoed a set of 'paltry pay raises and corporate tax cut bills." Cooper believes the raises in the bills aren't enough for teachers.

The announcement comes as state budget talks, including teacher raises, continue to stall.

"A budget shows what you value," said Cooper, sporting a red tie in support of the 'Red for Ed' campaign. "I stand here today willing to negotiate, right now. The time for coming together for finding a compromise for teacher raises has not passed."

Cooper vetoed:

  • H231 UNC System & Community College Pay

  • S354 Strengthening Educator Pay Act

  • S578 Reduce Franchise Tax

  • H398 Information Technology Budget


    • "They really get short-changed in this," Cooper said. "That's one of the reasons I'm vetoing this legislation because it's not enough."

    Republican Senator Phil Berger issued a statement in response, saying "Governor Cooper uses teachers as pawns, blocking their pay increases then trying to convince them it's all the Republicans' fault."

    On Thursday, Cooper signed a sexual assault bill that says women can revoke consent during sex.
