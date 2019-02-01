KAMALA HARRIS

Cory Booker 2020: New Jersey Senator launches presidential run website

Before he was elected to the Senate, Cory Booker served on Newark's city council and as the city's mayor. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK --
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has joined those vying to become the Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

Booker launched a website for his run on Friday morning amid speculation that he would join the race.


Booker, the state's first African-American senator, is the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Surface Transportation and serves on multiple other committees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

