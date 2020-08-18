RNC 2020

Couple who waved guns at St. Louis protesters will be at RNC

Trump has been critical of their treatment and has spoken out in defense of the couple.
O'FALLON, Mo. -- The St. Louis couple who waved firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in June will appear virtually at next week's Republican National Convention to express their support for President Donald Trump.

A Trump adviser on Monday confirmed the participation of Patricia and Mark McCloskey. The news was first reported by The Washington Post.

The McCloskeys, who are white, have claimed they were protecting themselves from protesters marching on their private street, but they were each charged by a local prosecutor with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Trump believes St. Louis' top prosecutor committed an "egregious abuse of power" in charging a couple who displayed guns during a protest against racial injustice last month outside their mansion, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in July.


McEnany appeared on the Fox News program Fox & Friends and was asked about St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's decision to file felony unlawful use of a weapon charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The white couple in their early 60s are both lawyers.

Their first hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
