'Cowards & traitors': Vandals deface Confederate monument in North Carolina

A Confederate monument in North Carolina has been vandalized again.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) --
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the words "cowards & traitors" were written on the base of the Confederate Soldiers Monument in downtown Winston-Salem. A Winston-Salem police report says the vandalism was reported Tuesday evening.

The police report classified the crime as "malicious injury to property." Further details haven't been released.

The same monument was sprayed with black paint in August 2017, soon after the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Confederate soldier atop the monument wasn't damaged in either case.

The monument was erected in 1905 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which still claims ownership. It stands at a street corner before the former county courthouse, which was converted to private apartments.
