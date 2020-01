RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of North Carolina women are rallying at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh Sunday for the Women's March.People gathered downtown around 12:30 p.m. where over 30 organizations will have booths.The march started around 1 p.m.This is the fourth march in Raleigh since it began after the 2016 election.Participants stood up for issues such as reproductive, LGBTQ and immigrant rights."It has nothing to do with color. It has nothing to do with race. It has nothing to do with you being a woman. Me being a man. We all bleed. We all feel. We all have emotions," said Deon Croom, who marched.